Angelicoussis takes Sinokor newcastlemax resale

Sinokor

John Angelicoussis’s Maran Dry has dived into the secondhand market for the first time this year, snapping up a 210,000 dwt resale from South Korea’s Sinokor. VesselsValue has slapped a price tag of $53m on this deal.

The ship brings Maran’s capesize arm up to 44 ships. The Atlantic Bear is one of four 210,000- dwt ships contracted with China’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding in the summer of 2018. This is the last ship to hit the water.

The seller of the bulker, industry heavyweight Sinokor has also been quiet this year. Last, year it was busy, mostly on the VLCC segment being the most active seller of supertankers while it also did some moves in the box segment.

