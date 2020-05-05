Home Sector Offshore Awilco Drilling campaign delayed by Petrofac May 5th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Awilco Drilling and Petrofac have come to an agreement to delay the commencement of the plug & abandonment program on the Rubie and Renee fields on the UK Continental Shelf.

The campaign has been delayed until May 25, and Awilco’s 1982-built semi-submersible WilPhoenix will be on standby rate for the period of the delay.

The rig will be used for a three well plug & abandonment program on Rubie and Renee fields. It was originally awarded the three-well contract in March.

Awilco Drilling has two semi-submersible rigs in its fleet, with an additional two currently under construction at Singapore’s Keppel FELS.