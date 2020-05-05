Awilco Drilling campaign delayed by Petrofac
Norway’s Awilco Drilling and Petrofac have come to an agreement to delay the commencement of the plug & abandonment program on the Rubie and Renee fields on the UK Continental Shelf.
The campaign has been delayed until May 25, and Awilco’s 1982-built semi-submersible WilPhoenix will be on standby rate for the period of the delay.
The rig will be used for a three well plug & abandonment program on Rubie and Renee fields. It was originally awarded the three-well contract in March.
Awilco Drilling has two semi-submersible rigs in its fleet, with an additional two currently under construction at Singapore’s Keppel FELS.
Leave a Reply