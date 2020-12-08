Battered ONE Apus moors at Kobe

The battered ONE Apus moored at the port of Kobe today. The full scale of the box spill that occurred eight days ago came into view properly for the first time.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) estimates that 1,816 boxes fell into the ocean during a storm as the Japanese-flagged ship crossed the Pacific to California last week. Of the 1,816 units lost, 64 contained dangerous goods, including fireworks, batteries and liquid ethanol.

As well as the lost boxes, there are thousands that have fallen on deck as these social media images taken today clearly show. Cargo claims are expected to top $50m from the accident, the worst container loss since 2013.

“Once the ONE Apus is in port and deemed safe, a full investigation will be conducted into this incident in conjunction with the Flag State and the relevant maritime authorities,” ONE stated today.