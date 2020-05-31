Baumarine pool gets another new member

The Baumarine pool, managed by Klaveness and Marubeni joint venture MaruKlav, has finished the month of May with the addition of another company into its panamax pool.

Norway’s Lorentzens Skibs has joined the pool, adding the 2010-built kamsarmax Eclipse which was recently redelivered to the company from a long-term charter with John Fredriksen’s Golden Ocean Group.

Nikolai Lorentzen, managing director of Lorentzens Skibs, commented: “As an investor in the panamax segment we are happy to partner up with the Baumarine pool and believe that we through close cooperation can achieve the best return for trading the vessel.”

Michael Jorgensen, managing director of the Baurmarine pool, added: “First of all its pleasing to see a Norwegian Owner joining the pool, we hope we can build on this and expand with additional owners in Scandinavia. Second of all we see a clear trend in the market of vessels getting redelivered to owners/investors after 5,7- or 10-year time charter and we believe that we provide the right solutions for this particular group of owners globally with our strong commercial management base.”

Earlier in May, the Baumarine pool added Indian mining company MSPL to the pool with two post-panamax bulkers.