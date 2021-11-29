Belships fixes three more vessels on period deals

Norwegian owner Belships has secured period time charter contracts with undisclosed clients for three of its bulk carriers, expected to commence within December 2021.

The Oslo-listed firm has fixed the vessels for about 11-13 months at a gross rate of $22,500, $24,700, and $25,000 per day per vessel. No further details have been disclosed.

Belships said its contract coverage for 2022 now stands at 42% at an average rate of $22,900 net per day per vessel, with the cash breakeven for remaining open days close to zero.

Last month, the company sealed charter contracts for an ultramax pair for about 23-25 months at a gross rate of $25,500 per day per vessel.