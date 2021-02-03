Boa OCV awarded another offshore wind farm contract by DEME

Boa Offshore subsidiary Boa OCV has been awarded a new contract with DEME Offshore for the offshore construction vessel BOA Sub C .

The vessel will be deployed at the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm in France. Commencement is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021, and the contract is for 220 days with options.

In June 2020, the same Boa vessel was awarded a contract by DEME for work at the Moray East Offshore Wind Farm off Scotland.