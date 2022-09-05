Bocimar scraps 18-year-old cape

Compagnie Maritime Belge’s dry bulk arm, Bocimar, har let go of its oldest cape, the 2004-built Star Tianjin. The ship is the youngest cape sold for demolition this year.

The vessel fetched a firm price of $600 per ldt as it was sold with 500 tons of bunkers on board. Clarksons Research suggested that the sale could signify that older bulk carrier tonnage will be scrapped against the backdrop of ‘cooling’ bulk carrier earnings.

Average spot earnings for non-eco, non-scrubber ships remained soft at just over $5,000 per day last week.

Cape sales have hit the wall over the past month with many bulk carriers being withdrawn from the shop window thanks to underwhelming initial offers.