BoComm Leasing orders VLOC quartet for Vale charter

April 1st, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China, Shipyards 0 comments

Chinese leasing house Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (BoComm Leasing) has placed an order at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding for the construction of four 325,000 dwt very large ore carriers.

Allied Shipbroking reported that the four vessels will be fixed to Brazilian miner Vale under long-term charters upon delivery in 2021. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Bocomm has been expanding its fleet rapidly this year, having ordered a dozen of 120,000 dwt LR2 tankers in March for long-term charters to Shell.

Bocomm currently owns a fleet of 183 vessels according to VesselsValue data.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

