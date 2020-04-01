BoComm Leasing orders VLOC quartet for Vale charter

Chinese leasing house Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (BoComm Leasing) has placed an order at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding for the construction of four 325,000 dwt very large ore carriers.

Allied Shipbroking reported that the four vessels will be fixed to Brazilian miner Vale under long-term charters upon delivery in 2021. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Bocomm has been expanding its fleet rapidly this year, having ordered a dozen of 120,000 dwt LR2 tankers in March for long-term charters to Shell.

Bocomm currently owns a fleet of 183 vessels according to VesselsValue data.