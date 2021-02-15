Dry CargoEurope

Bulker prices firm as sales proliferate

Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowFebruary 15, 2021
It’s still full steam ahead in the S&P markets, even with Chinese New Year celebrations under way. Prices are firming for bulk carriers with more than 30 bulkers changing hands last week, far above average numbers.

In the cape segment, Kassian Maritime Navigation, run by the Pappadakis family, has sealed its third deal in a couple of years. Kassian Maritime sold its 14-year-old 174,000 dwt Giant Slotta to Chinese buyers for $12m.

The ship has been a success story for Kassian Maritime. Sales registers show that it was bought for $100,000 less in 2016.

