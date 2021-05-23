BW Ideol to bid for 270 MW French floater

BW Ideol said it has partnered up with an undiusclosed utility to jointly bid in France’s tender for a commercial floating offshore wind project off the south of Brittany with a capacity of up to 270 MW.

The tender, formally launched on April 29, is part of France’s national Multiannual Energy Programme which is in the process of putting 8.75 GW of offshore wind capacity out to tender by 2028.

The company has also signed an engineering contract and licence agreement for the EolMed project with a combined value of over €4m. The 30 MW EolMed project, consisting of three wind turbines was fully consented in February 2021.

BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan.

Formerly Ideol, the French floating offshore wind technology developer changed its name earlier this year after FPSO player BW Offshore acquired around 50% stake for $72.6m.