BW Offshore scraps 46-year-old FPSO

Norwegian floater specialist BW Offshore has signed a deal to recycle its ageing floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, BW Cidade de São Vicente , at Priya Blue Industries in India.

The 1976-built FPSO was sold for a cash consideration of $12.8m and will be recycled in compliance with the Hong Kong International Convention.

The yard has prepared and provided a ship recycling plan in cooperation with the Gujarat Maritime Board in compliance with safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships.

BW Offshore has nominated a third party to be on-site at the recycling yard to ensure health, safety and environmental regulations are followed. To further incentivise safe operations, the company will pay a so-called “safe recycling bonus” upon completion.

In April last year, BW Offshore sent its 1976-built FPSO Berge Helene for demolition and recycling at the same yard.