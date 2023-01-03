BW Offshore stretches FPSO deal in Nigeria

Floater specialist BW Offshore has agreed a short-term charter extension with Eni’s subsidiary Nigerian Agip Exploration for the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit Abo, operating offshore Nigeria.

The Oslo-listed company said the charter for the 1976-built vessel had been extended until January 14, 2023, “to allow time to finalise terms for a further contract extension”.

The FPSO has been operating on the Abo field since the beginning of production in 2003. The field sits in the OML 125 license, some 40 km off the Nigerian coast on the western edge of the Niger Delta, at a water depth of 550 m to 1,100 m.

Andreas Sohmen-Pao’s BW Offshore has a fleet of 10 FPSOs, of which two operate in Nigeria. The Sendje Berge FPSO is working for Addax Petroleum Exploration on the Okwori field.