Cadeler secures Dutch wind farm deal with Van Oord

Oslo-listed offshore wind services specialist Cadeler has struck a deal with Dutch marine contractor Van Oord to assist in executing the Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm project off the coast of the Netherlands.

As part of the deal, Cadeler will provide its 2012-built vessel Wind Osprey to install 69 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW wind turbines. The vessel is scheduled to replace the main crane following the completion of this project and carry out transport and installation for Ørsted’s Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 wind farms in the German North Sea.

Last year, Cadeler announced another contract set to be executed in 2022-2023 off the Dutch coast, at the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm. This project consists of 140 of the same 11 MW turbines. The Hollandse Kust Noord project is scheduled for completion in 2023. The project is developed and operated by CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell and Eneco.

Cadeler’s CEO, Mikkel Gleerup, said: “The fact that Van Oord has once again chosen Cadeler as a partner shows a high level of trust in our abilities and recognizes the deep competences gathered from almost a decade of similar complicated projects, many of them off the coast of the Netherlands. We will bring all this to Hollandse Kust Noord, thereby enabling Van Oord and CrossWind to successfully complete this exciting project in a timely and safe manner.”