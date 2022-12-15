Cal Maritime rocked by series of sexual misconduct cases

Widespread sexual misconduct cases have been reported at California State University’s Maritime Academy, the latest in a series of similar incidents at American shipping institutes.

“Long-standing claims of sexual harassment and misconduct, homophobia, transphobia and racism on campus and during training cruises have roiled Cal Maritime and triggered an atmosphere of dread for many students,” a Los Angeles Times report claimed, detailing multiple cases of harassment, assault and rape.

The academy is one of seven maritime education organisations in the US, and the only one on the west coast.

“Females expressed an understanding that it is not a matter of ‘if’ they will experience sexual harassment or assault, but ‘when’ and ‘how often,” a report commissioned by outside experts concluded.

Last month, Maersk settled two cases of sexual harassment brought against its US subsidiary Maersk Line, Limited. Both cases took place during cadet Sea Years at the US Merchant Marine Academy.