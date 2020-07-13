Dry CargoEurope

Centrofin bags sought after cape

Hans Thaulow Hans Thaulow July 13, 2020
0 33 Less than a minute

Greek shipping outfit Centrofin has made its first bulker move since 2016.

Broker sources say the  28-ship strong outfit has emerged as the taker of  one of the most anticipated capesize sales in 2020. Centrofin is understood to have paid Taiwanese bulker owner Hsin Chien Marine $16.3m for the 2008-built New Stage.  

The Namura-built ship has been marketed for sale repeatedly this year and came close to being sold to a Chinese party in May.

Centrofin’s bulker arms features six capes, one panamax and two supramaxes.

Tags
Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close