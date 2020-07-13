Centrofin bags sought after cape

Greek shipping outfit Centrofin has made its first bulker move since 2016.

Broker sources say the 28-ship strong outfit has emerged as the taker of one of the most anticipated capesize sales in 2020. Centrofin is understood to have paid Taiwanese bulker owner Hsin Chien Marine $16.3m for the 2008-built New Stage .

The Namura-built ship has been marketed for sale repeatedly this year and came close to being sold to a Chinese party in May.

Centrofin’s bulker arms features six capes, one panamax and two supramaxes.