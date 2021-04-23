Cesare d’Amico becomes CEO of d’Amico Dry

Cesare d’Amico has been appointed as the CEO of the dry cargo business unit of Rome-based shipping group d’Amico Società di Navigazione SpA.

He takes over the position following the death of his predecessor Luci Bonaso in February 2021.

D’Amico Dry Cargo operates a fleet of 50 vessels – ranging from handy to mini-cape vessels. In addition, through the subsidiary d’Amico Dry Maroc, the unit runs a container service operating throughout the Mediterranean Sea.

D’Amico commented: “I will endeavour to consolidate the company’s leadership position in the sector, at a stage that I think will allow us to put a period of strong uncertainty and volatility behind us. And above all, I want to put my experience at the disposal of the young managers who are already rising to positions of responsibility in our organisational structure”.

Other senior managerial changes at d’Amico Dry have been announced.

Emanuele d’Amico, who is already in charge of the commercial functions of the business unit, has taken over the role of managing director. Benjamin Wilkes has also been confirmed in the role of chief operating officer, and Giovanni Capello as chief financial officer.