CII’s shortfalls laid bare

The shortfalls of the incoming Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) as seen through the lens of dry bulk, tanker and containership operators forms the lead in the December issue of Splash Extra.

There’s just 18 days to go until the phase-in of the IMO’s most controversial legislation since the global sulphur cap, and the volume of complaints from shipowners has been deafening in recent weeks. Splash Extra identifies the problems with the energy rating mechanism for each of the main shipping sectors.

Elsewhere, there’s regular markets commentary, a special annual review, the highlights of the month’s sale and purchase activity to date while this issue’s in-depth feature asks many of the world’s top shipping analysts to stick their necks out and predict which sector will perform best in 2023. At the back of the monthly subscription title, our special correspondent highlights to readers why the orderbook is shipping’s key indicator.

Published on the last Wednesday of every month and priced for as little as $200 a year, Splash Extra serves as a concise monthly snapshot, ensuring readers are on top of where the shipping markets are headed. For more details on Splash Extra subscriptions, click here.