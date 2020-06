Six people, including a Clarksons broker, have seen their careers in Singapore come to an end, with authorities taking action against two groups of people found to be flouting lockdown rules earlier this year, drinking alcohol in public.

Neil Buchan, a 30-year-old subsea broker with Clarksons in Singapore for nearly eight years, was among those to be fined and have their work passes revoked by the Ministry of Manpower.

Buchan is permanently banned from working in the Southeast Asian republic.