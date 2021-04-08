CMA CGM Jacques Saade sets new teu world record

The CMA CGM Jacques Saade , the world’s largest LNG-powered containership, has broken its own world record, carrying the highest number of full containers aboard a single vessel. The huge ship set off from Singapore yesterday bound for Europe carrying 21,433 full teu containers.

The vessel, named after the Marseille-headquartered firm’s founder, has a length of 400 m, 62 m beam, and draught of 15.6 m. In October last year it set its first world record, carrying 20,723 teu worth of cargo on another voyage out of Singapore to Europe.

CMA CGM’s fleet of LNG containerships is scheduled to grow to 32 by the end of 2022.