EnvironmentGreater ChinaShipyardsTankersTech

Cosco and Dalian develop tankers with carbon capture tech

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 5, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
DSIC

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET), the tanker operation unit of Cosco Shipping Group, have developed two types of tankers equipped with carbon capture and storage systems.

The vessels’ conceptual design involved a very large crude carrier (VLCC) and a suezmax, which have obtained the approval in principle (AiP) independently issued by three classification societies: DNV, ABS, and China Classification Society (CCS).

The design is a joint effort between the two parties to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality and follows on from the development of a methanol-fuelled VLCC and the world’s first LNG dual-fuelled VLCC. Cosco initially ordered the vessel at Dalian as a standard fuel oil vessel back in 2017, but a year later opted to upgrade the tanker to make it dual fuel.

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 5, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button