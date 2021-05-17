Costamare linked to acquisition of three kamsarmax bulkers

Greek boxship owner Costamare has been named by brokers as the buyer of three kamsarmax bulkers in two separate deal.

Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking have named Costamare as the buyer of 2012-built pair Pedhoulas Builder and Pedhoulas Farmer for a total of $44m. The two bulkers, built at Chinese yard Zhejiang Ouhua, were sold by compatriot owner Safe Bulkers last week.

Additionally, the two broking houses list Costamare as the buyer of Japanese kamsarmax Spring Aeolian. The Sanoyas-built (2012) bulker was reported sold by Shunzan Kaiun for $21.3m.

Costamare is currently listed by VesselsValue with a fleet of 68 containerships.