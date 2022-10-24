Damen offloads pair of fast crew suppliers

Dutch Damen Trading and Chartering has sold a pair of secondhand fast crew supply vessels to Stapem Offshore’s subsidiary.

The ships named Green Wind and Green Waves will be utilised for West-African operations.

The duo, previously owned by the Damen’s compatriot Rederij Groen, will be shipped to Senegal on short notice and are expected to enter service soon.

Damen currently lists seven other ships for sale. Financial details surrounding the latest deal have not been disclosed.