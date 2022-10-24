EuropeMiddle EastOffshore

Damen offloads pair of fast crew suppliers

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 24, 2022
0 87 Less than a minute
Damen

Dutch Damen Trading and Chartering has sold a pair of secondhand fast crew supply vessels to Stapem Offshore’s subsidiary.

The ships named Green Wind and Green Waves will be utilised for West-African operations.

The duo, previously owned by the Damen’s compatriot Rederij Groen, will be shipped to Senegal on short notice and are expected to enter service soon.

Damen currently lists seven other ships for sale. Financial details surrounding the latest deal have not been disclosed.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 24, 2022
0 87 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button