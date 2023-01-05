Dana Petroleum takes option on Island Drilling semisub

Island Drilling has secured more work with Dana Petroleum for its 2012-built semisub Island Innovator .

The Norwegian rig owner said Dana had exercised its option to add the drilling of one additional well in UK waters.

The overall four-well campaign is planned to start in April and last for about 110 days. Dayrates have not been disclosed.

This will be the second project Island Innovator will execute for Dana Petroleum off the UK, after work in Q2 last year. The rig is also booked for two firm and five optional wells offshore Equatorial Guinea with operations commencing in September or October this year.