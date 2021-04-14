Dry CargoEurope

Dellaportas brothers split Meadway fleet

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 14, 2021
Nearly two years since their father died, the Dellaportas brothers have decided to split the fleet of Greece’s Meadway Shipping & Trading in two.

The founder of the company, Dionysios Dellaportas, died aged 70 in July 2019. After much discussion his two sons have decided this year to split his shipping empire in two. Costas Dellaportas will remain in charge at Meadway Shipping & Trading while his brother, George, is now running Meadway Bulkers, a company that describes itself as a boutique dry bulk company. Meadway Bulkers lists six ships in its fleet on its website.

The Meadway founder also left behind a daughter and three other sons when he passed away suddenly in the summer of 2019.

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

