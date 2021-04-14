Dellaportas brothers split Meadway fleet

Nearly two years since their father died, the Dellaportas brothers have decided to split the fleet of Greece’s Meadway Shipping & Trading in two.

The founder of the company, Dionysios Dellaportas, died aged 70 in July 2019. After much discussion his two sons have decided this year to split his shipping empire in two. Costas Dellaportas will remain in charge at Meadway Shipping & Trading while his brother, George, is now running Meadway Bulkers, a company that describes itself as a boutique dry bulk company. Meadway Bulkers lists six ships in its fleet on its website.

The Meadway founder also left behind a daughter and three other sons when he passed away suddenly in the summer of 2019.