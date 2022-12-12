DEME joins Moray West wind farm project

Belgian marine contractor DEME will be returning to the Moray Firth region after landing a contract for Scotland’s 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm.

Moray West is part of the portfolio being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50/50 joint venture owned by EDP Renewables and Engie. The contract follows the successful completion of Moray East also for Ocean Winds in 2020.

DEME Offshore’s scope, worth between €50m and €150 million, includes the installation of monopile foundations and transition pieces.

The installation campaigns will be carried out in 2023 and 2024, utilising the 2019-built floating DP3 offshore installation vessel Orion and the 2018-built jackup Apollo. The wind farm is set to begin generating power in 2025.

BW-backed offshore wind contractor Cadeler will install a total of 60 wind turbines for the project, while Seaway 7 has been put in charge of inter-array cables setup.