DEME Offshore wins another Vineyard Wind contract

DEME Offshore has been awarded a contract by Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), to install offshore wind turbine foundations for the Vineyard Wind 1 project.

In addition to the installation of turbines, which was announced earlier this year, DEME will also now handle the transportation and installation of the monopile foundations, transition pieces, and scour protection for the wind turbine foundations, in addition to the offshore electrical substation foundation and platform.

As a part of the recently signed Project Labor Agreement, Vineyard Wind 1 and DEME Offshore will work together with the local unions and trades to provide training in this new industry. The goal is to have US workers play an increasing role in a variety of scopes of work during the construction of the project.

Located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, the 800 MW Vineyard Wind 1 is slated to become the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the US. Vineyard Wind reached a financial close in September this year and will begin delivering power to Massachusetts in 2023.