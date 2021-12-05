Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping confirms Namura capesize deal

Diana Shipping

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has confirmed news reported by Splash last week, announcing the acquisition of a Japanese resale capesize bulker.

Diana acquired the vessel from an unaffiliated third party, paying $60.164m. Delivery is scheduled by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Data from VesselsValue identities the vessel as Hull 503, currently under construction at Japan’s Namura.

Diana Shipping currently owns a fleet of 33 bulkers, and has a kamsarmax acquisition set to deliver in February.

