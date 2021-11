New York-listed Diana Shipping has emerged as the buyer of a sought after Namura Shipbuilding capesize.

The Greek owner has paid just shy of $60m for its first cape since 2015 after the Japanese yard received multiple bids for the Tier III, 181,500 dwt ship that will hit the water in March next year.

Data compiled by VesselsValue shows that Namura has 10 capes still to deliver on its orderbook, many of which still do not have an owner attached.