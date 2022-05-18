Diana Shipping fixes kamsarmax to Hyundai Glovis

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with South Korea’s Hyundai Glovis for its 2009-built kamsarmax Maia .

The 82,193 dwt vessel has been fixed through to between September 20, 2023 and November 20, 2023, at a charter rate of $25,000 per day. The vessel is currently chartered to Viterra Chartering at the same dayrate. The new contract is set to commence on May 23, 2022.

The company said it expects to earn approximately $13.43m based on the minimum time charter period.

The New York-listed Diana currently owns and operates a fleet of 35 bulkers, of which six are kamsarmaxes.