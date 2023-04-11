Diana Shipping fixes out latest ultramax purchase

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has secured a time charter deal for the 2016-built ultramax acquired in February this year.

The Semiramis Paliou-led New York-listed company has fixed the DSI Drammen, formerly Nord Potomac , to Singapore-based IMC Shipping for around one year at $18,250 per day. The charter starts on April 15, 2023 and comes with options to extend up to June 10, 2024.

The 63,379 dwt scrubber-fitted vessel, previously owned by Nissen Kaiun and operated by Norden, was acquired for nearly $28m.

The Athens-based Diana, which currently sports a fleet of 42 bulkers, said it expects to earn around $6.5m from the charter deal, excluding options.