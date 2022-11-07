Diana Shipping fixes out three on time charter

New York-listed Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has secured three new charter contracts that are anticipated to generate at least $15.45m.

The 2012-built post-panamax Amphitrite has been fixed to Cobelfret through to between December 1, 2023 and February 15, 2024, at $14,250 per day. The charter is expected to commence on November 10.

The company has also sealed a deal with Reachy Shipping for the 2014-built ice class panamax Crystalia with the charter starting November 8 through to between September 1, 2023 and October 15, 2023, at $12,500 per day.

Meanwhile, the 2017-built ultramax DSI Phoenix has recently started its charter with ASL Bulk Marine at a dayrate of $13,250. The contract is for a minimum of 16 months and up to 18 months.

Earlier in October, the company with a fleet of 37 ships and six set to deliver, secured a charter deal from Singapore’s Delta Corp Shipping for its ultramax DSI Pollux. The 20015-built 60,446 dwt ship formerly known as STH London has already started its charter, earning $17,000 per day for the next 14 and up to 16 months.