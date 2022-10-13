Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping fixes Sea Trade ultramax purchase to Cargill

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 14, 2022
0 8 Less than a minute
Sea Trade

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has landed a time charter contract with commodity trading giant Cargill for a recently-delivered modern ultramax, one of the nine vessels it acquired from Stamford-based Sea Trade Holdings in August.

The New York-listed firm has chartered out the 2018-built Pyxis, formerly STH Montreal, between 10 and 12 months at $17,100 per day, commencing October 15 this year.

Diana said the 60,362 dwt ship should earn around $5.13m for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Including the newly delivered ultramax, the company’s fleet currently consists of 35 dry bulk vessels, with eight ships to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 14, 2022
0 8 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button