Diana Shipping fixes Sea Trade ultramax purchase to Cargill

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has landed a time charter contract with commodity trading giant Cargill for a recently-delivered modern ultramax, one of the nine vessels it acquired from Stamford-based Sea Trade Holdings in August.

The New York-listed firm has chartered out the 2018-built Pyxis, formerly STH Montreal, between 10 and 12 months at $17,100 per day, commencing October 15 this year.

Diana said the 60,362 dwt ship should earn around $5.13m for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Including the newly delivered ultramax, the company’s fleet currently consists of 35 dry bulk vessels, with eight ships to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2022.