Diana Shipping scores another ultramax fixture

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 27, 2022
New York-listed Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has secured a charter deal from Singapore’s Delta Corp Shipping for its recently-delivered ultramax DSI Pollux.

The 20015-built 60,446 dwt ship formerly known as STH London has already started its charter, earning $17,000 per day for the next 14 and up to 16 months.

The New York-listed firm, which shaped up the vessel from Stamford-based Sea Trade Holdings earlier this year, said the deal would generate revenue of around $7.14m for the minimum charter period.

Earlier in October, the company chartered out the 2018-built ultramax DSI Pyxis, formerly STH Montreal, to commodity trading giant Cargill between 10 and 12 months at $17,100 per day.

Diana Shipping’s fleet currently stands at 36 vessels, with seven ultramaxes set to deliver by the end of the year.

