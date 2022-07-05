Diana Shipping scores bumper rates for bulker pair

Diana Shipping has landed improved time charter contracts that are anticipated to generate at least around $12.5m.

The Greek bulker owner has fixed its 2013 post-panamax Electra to Refined Success Limited, from July 2 through to between April 1, 2023, and May 30, 2023, at a daily rate of $17,500, up from its previous employment with Raffles Shipping at $16,500 per day.

In addition, the New York-listed company chartered out the 2010-built capesize New York to C Transport Maritime through to between June 10, 2023, and August 25, 2023 at a dayrate of $23,000, considerably higher from $14,000 per day what the Hong Kong-based EGPN Bulk Carrier was paying.

Diana currently owns and operates a fleet of 35 bulkers, including a capesize set to deliver to its spinoff, OceanPal, which the company agreed to offload for $22m in June this year.