Diana Shipping seals new capesize charter with Koch at lower rate

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a new time charter contract with Koch Shipping for 2005-built capesize Baltimore .

The charter is set to commence on the weekend at a rate of $13,000 per day, down on the $15,000 per day previously being paid by Koch. The new charter runs through to between July 20, 2021 and October 5, 2021 and will generate around $2.73m based on the minimum time charter period.

Dian Shipping has been trimming down its fleet of late, selling two bulkers in September, and currently owns a fleet of 38 bulkers.