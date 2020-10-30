DNV GL appoints Jon Fredrik Baksaas as new chair, Lasse Kristoffersen as vice chair

Norwegian class giant DNV GL has appointed Jon Fredrik Baksaas as its new chair of the board, replacing Leif-Arne Langøy who is stepping down after nine years.

Baksaas, the former CEO of Telenor, had previously worked at DNV GL for six years. He has also served as member of the DNV Council for 12 years.

“DNV GL is a company that is well positioned to take a role as trusted voice to tackle the global transformations the world is facing. During the COVID-19 pandemic the company has shown that the investments in digitalization have helped to continuously serve its customers through smart digital solutions like remote surveys and remote audits. I look forward to continue the good work that DNV GL has achieved and to work with the Board and DNV GL colleagues on the ambitious goals in the years to come,” Baksaas said.

Lasse Kristoffersen, the CEO and president of Torvald Klaveness, will take over as vice chair. Kristoffersen has been a member of the DNV GL board since 2017, and is also previously an employee of the company.

Also appointed to the DNV GL board are Ingvild Sæther and Christian Venderby.

Remi Eriksen, president and CEO of DNV GL, commented: “We are entering the decade of transformations where the pace of decarbonization will be set and where the digital technologies underpinning industry 4.0 will mature from experimentation into large-scale application. The new appointments to the board will help us to better position the company in the new world emerging. I am excited to work with Jon Fredrik Baksaas and the new members of the board who are at the cutting edge of their industries. We will never lose sight of our purpose to ‘Safeguard Life Property and the Environment’, and we must be ready to embrace the transformations that lie ahead.”