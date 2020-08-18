DNV GL employee arrested in Oslo, accused of spying for Russia

A DNV GL employee in his 50s has been arrested in Oslo, accused of spying for Russian intelligence services.

The unnamed man had access to the Norwegian defence industry. A court in Oslo said yesterday the class society employee has admitted taking money for handing over information to a Russian intelligence officer in the Norwegian capital. He has been remanded in custody for four weeks.

Norway’s security service said the citizen is suspected of violating a Norwegian law that carries a maximum prison term of 15 years.

Cases of espionage among class societies are nothing new. A Chinese ship surveyor working for ABS was jailed in 2012, found guilty of stealing Korean yard Samsung Heavy Industries’ drillship building technology.