DNV GL employee arrested in Oslo, accused of spying for Russia

Sam Chambers August 18, 2020
A DNV GL employee in his 50s has been arrested in Oslo, accused of spying for Russian intelligence services.

The unnamed man had access to the Norwegian defence industry. A court in Oslo said yesterday the class society employee has admitted taking money for handing over information to a Russian intelligence officer in the Norwegian capital. He has been remanded in custody for four weeks.

Norway’s security service said the citizen is suspected of violating a Norwegian law that carries a maximum prison term of 15 years.

Cases of espionage among class societies are nothing new. A Chinese ship surveyor working for ABS was jailed in 2012, found guilty of stealing Korean yard Samsung Heavy Industries’ drillship building technology.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

