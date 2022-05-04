AsiaOffshoreShipyards

Dyna-Mac secures $130m FPSO work

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 4, 2022
0 31 Less than a minute
Dyna-Mac

Singapore-based fabricator Dyna-Mac Holdings has added to its series of new orders with a S$180 million ($130m) contract for floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel topside modules.

The work, awarded by a longtime repeat customer, is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2022, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

In April, Dyna-Mac landed contracts worth around $66m for additional work scope to be performed on an ongoing FPSO topside module fabrication project currently under construction in the shipyard and for the repair, refurbishment, and reactivation of a mobile offshore tender-assisted drilling rig. 

Including the new order win, the net orderbook to date stands at a record high of $463.4m with deliveries stretching into 2024.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 4, 2022
0 31 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button