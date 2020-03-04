Home Sector Tankers Eastern Pacific orders suezmax pair at Waigaoqiao March 4th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Tankers

Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has signed shipbuilding contract with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding for the construction of two 158,000 dwt suezmax tankers.

The two vessels are expected to be delivered in 2022. The value of the contract is not disclosed.

The order follows Eastern Pacific placing an order at South Korean yard Dae Sun for four 50,000 dwt product tankers in February.

The company also has another two 210,000 dwt capesize bulkers under construction at Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

Eastern Pacific Shipping owns a fleet of around 120 vessels.