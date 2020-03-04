Eastern Pacific orders suezmax pair at Waigaoqiao

March 4th, 2020 Asia, Tankers 0 comments

Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has signed shipbuilding contract with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding for the construction of two 158,000 dwt suezmax tankers.

The two vessels are expected to be delivered in 2022. The value of the contract is not disclosed.

The order follows Eastern Pacific placing an order at South Korean yard Dae Sun for four 50,000 dwt product tankers in February.

The company also has another two 210,000 dwt capesize bulkers under construction at Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

Eastern Pacific Shipping owns a fleet of around 120 vessels.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

