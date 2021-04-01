Egypt may file $1bn claim for Suez Canal calamity

Egypt could be lining up a $1bn claim in damages after the 20,388 teu Ever Given giant container vessel caused a traffic jam in the Suez Canal for almost a week.

Ossama Rabei, head of Suez Canal Authority, told Egypt’s Sada ElBalad news he estimates the above-mentioned figure would compensate for losses associated with transit fees, damage to the waterway during the dredging and salvage efforts, and the cost of equipment and labor.

He was not pointing fingers at who the Canal Authority would seek payment from, but he was quoted saying that “This is the right of the country,” and that “It should get its due.”

It’s worth mentioning that this does not include damages for the owners of more than 400 ships held up by the chaos in the Suez Canal, nor potential reimbursement sought by companies whose goods were on those ships.

Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine and the charterer of the 2018-built Ever Given, said it is not accountable for delays of any cargo it was transporting and that it expects minor costs for potential loss and damage arising from the blockage of Suez Canal.

“Our risk exposure to the incident is very, very low,” Evergreen president Eric Hsieh was quoted on the local news on Thursday.

“We are only responsible for the carriage of cargoes on board. Even if we have some claims, those will be covered by insurance,” Hsieh said.

Evergreen has said that the Japanese shipowner Shoei Kisen Kaisha would be responsible for any costs including the potential claims from Egypt and third-party liabilities based on the charter arrangement.

Meanwhile, Shoei Kisen, who will reportedly discuss compensation with the Canal Authority, has declared General Average. Reports say that Richard Hogg Lindley has been appointed as adjuster.

Hsieh noted he does not expect any lawsuit between Evergreen and Shoei Kisen related to the blockage as “the charter terms are pretty clear on the liabilities.”

The Ever Given was refloated on March 29, and towed to the Great Bitter Lake for inspection. The Suez Canal Authority is looking into the incident. Rabei said the ship’s captain has yet to respond to several demands by the Canal Authority, including surrender of the black box and documents sought for the investigation.

The backlog of vessels waiting to transit Suez is now expected to be cleared until Friday night or Saturday. As for the Ever Given, it could be held in Egypt if the matter of compensation goes to court, however Rabie believes that such a scenario is unlikely.