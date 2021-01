Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded a time charter contract with Aker BP for its 2012-built platform supply vessel Viking Prince .

The contract is awarded under a frame agreement for a drilling campaign for a period up to 120 days, with commencement scheduled in April.

Earlier this month, Eidesvik also secured a contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for its subsea support vessel Acergy Viking.

Eidesvik Offshore currently owns a fleet of 11 offshore vessels.