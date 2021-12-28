Eneti’s Seajacks lands $60m WTIV charter with Van Oord

Monaco-headquartered Eneti has announced that its subsidiary Seajacks has signed a contract with Dutch marine contractor Van Oord for 2015-built offshore wind farm installation vessel Seajacks Scylla .

The firm charter duration of the Van Oord contract will generate around $60m of revenue in 2023.

The vessel, which is currently operating in Taiwan through 2022, will move to Europe upon completion of its existing contract with Ørsted at the Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farm.

Emanuele Lauro, CEO of Eneti, commented: “Securing this charter will bring the Scylla back from the Asia Pacific to the European market by the end of 2022. For a large and highly capable installation vessel like Scylla, we are seeing numerous opportunities in the UK and Europe in 2024 and 2025 as wind turbines increase in size and weight and are located further offshore.”

Formerly Scorpio Bulkers, Eneti reached an agreement with Marubeni, INCJ and Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) to acquire Seajacks in August, giving it a fleet of five wind turbine installation self-propelled jackups. The company also has two WTIV newbuilds on order at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) with deliveries starting in Q3 2024.