Equinor and SSE sell Dogger Bank Wind Farm stake to Eni

Equinor and SSE Renewables, the owners of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, one of the largest wind farms in the world, have announced that Italian energy firm Eni will join as a partner.

The two owners will sell a total of 20% in Dogger Bank A and B to Eni for a total price of £202.5m ($277m) and each maintain a 40% stake. Equinor and SSE will each keep their 50% stake in Dogger Bank C.

“With all tier one contracts in place and a record £5.5bn funding announced last week, everything is now in place to implement the first two phases of this world-leading project. The strong interest of businesses looking to invest in the project shows both the quality of the business case and the progress we have made,” said Steve Wilson, project manager for the Dogger Bank wind farm.