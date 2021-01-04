EuropeOffshore Wind

Equinor and SSE sell Dogger Bank Wind Farm stake to Eni

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 4, 2021
1 235 1 minute read
Equinor

Equinor and SSE Renewables, the owners of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, one of the largest wind farms in the world, have announced that Italian energy firm Eni will join as a partner.

The two owners will sell a total of 20% in Dogger Bank A and B to Eni for a total price of £202.5m ($277m) and each maintain a 40% stake. Equinor and SSE will each keep their 50% stake in Dogger Bank C.

“With all tier one contracts in place and a record £5.5bn funding announced last week, everything is now in place to implement the first two phases of this world-leading project. The strong interest of businesses looking to invest in the project shows both the quality of the business case and the progress we have made,” said Steve Wilson, project manager for the Dogger Bank wind farm. 

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 4, 2021
1 235 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button