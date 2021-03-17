AmericasEuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

Esvagt and Crowley form US offshore wind joint venture

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 17, 2021
Crowley/Esvagt

US shipowner Crowley and Danish offshore wind specialist ESVAGT have announced plans to form a joint venture to bolster Jones Act vessel availability in support offshore wind sector.

The companies will develop best-in-class design US-flagged service operation vessels which Crowley will own and operate with US mariners.

“This partnership will marry Crowley’s transferable engineering, vessel operations, project management and logistics experience in the U.S. offshore markets to ESVAGT’s global SOV design and operations capabilities. This will enable the continued growth of sustainable, greener energy solutions by directly addressing the offshore wind service capacity challenge,” said Tom Crowley, chairman and CEO. “Our organizations share cultures that are based around the core values of safety, integrity, and high performance. We look forward to a long and successful partnership in support of North America’s new energy solutions.”

Peter Lytzen, CEO of Esvagt, added: “ESVAGT’s experience in Europe will help deliver a seamless operation in the United States, and we also appreciate the opportunity to invest in the construction of these vessels in compliance with the Jones Act.”

Earlier in the year, Crowley set up a new division to focus on LNG and offshore wind.

