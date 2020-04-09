Euronav offloads another vintage suezmax

Euronav offloads another vintage suezmax

April 9th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Belgium-based tanker giant Euronav has had its focus on VLCCs this year with plenty of deals announced. This week the 63-ship strong owner has trimmed its suezmax fleet down to 25 vessels. Multiple broker sources report that the 2001-built 160,000 dwt suezmax tanker Cap Diamant has been sold for $21m with West Africa Marine tipped as the taker of the Hyundai-built vessel.

In February Euronav announced the sale of another vintage suezmax, the 2003-built 150,000 dwt suezmax tanker Finesse for a price of $21.8m. The latest ship registration information shows that this vessel has been renamed Aldus, and the new owner is Greek outfit World Carrier, taking on its first ever suexmax.

Euronav has now sold three vintage suezmaxes since January 2019.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.