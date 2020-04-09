Home Sector Tankers Euronav offloads another vintage suezmax April 9th, 2020 Hans Thaulow Europe, Tankers

Belgium-based tanker giant Euronav has had its focus on VLCCs this year with plenty of deals announced. This week the 63-ship strong owner has trimmed its suezmax fleet down to 25 vessels. Multiple broker sources report that the 2001-built 160,000 dwt suezmax tanker Cap Diamant has been sold for $21m with West Africa Marine tipped as the taker of the Hyundai-built vessel.

In February Euronav announced the sale of another vintage suezmax, the 2003-built 150,000 dwt suezmax tanker Finesse for a price of $21.8m. The latest ship registration information shows that this vessel has been renamed Aldus, and the new owner is Greek outfit World Carrier, taking on its first ever suexmax.

Euronav has now sold three vintage suezmaxes since January 2019.