Ever Given docks in Rotterdam

Nearly four months later than scheduled, the 20,388 teu Ever Given docked at the port of Rotterdam at around 05.00 local time today.

Carrying more than 18,000 containers, the ship will spend till Monday offloading around half of its contents before carrying onto Felixstowe in the UK to disembark the remainder of the hugely delayed containers. Shippers have had to pay extra to get their boxes as general average was declared months ago.

Once all the containers have been removed the ship will be taken out of service and will undergo a full inspection ahead of likely repairs.

The Shoei Kisen-owned vessel came to worldwide attention in March when it grounded and blocked the Suez Canal for six days. The ship was then arrested and it spent many weeks in the Great Bitter Lake as a compensation claim was negotiated.