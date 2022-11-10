ExxonMobil reserves another SBM Offshore floater

Dutch floater specialist SBM Offshore has signed a memorandum of understanding with ExxonMobil Guyana for the construction of a multipurpose floater hull for use on a future FPSO project.

The deal gives ExxonMobil exclusivity for the seventh floater of SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward hull.

The company recently placed an order for the hull in China. The construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.

SBM Offshore has had several FPSO vessels booked by ExxonMobil in the past, including Liza Destiny and Liza Unity (pictured), which are already operating in Guyana, as well as Prosperity and One Guyana units.

Recently, Japanese floater expert Modec also inked a contract to perform front-end engineering and design (FEED) for FPSO at the Uaru development project in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. The FPSO will be the fifth ExxonMobil unit in Guyana.