Falcon swoops for Eagle Melbourne MR2

March 2nd, 2020 Europe, Tankers 1 comments

Greece’s Falcon Navigation has acquired 2011-built Japanese MR2 product tanker Eagle Melbourne, according to shipbrokers.

According to both Seasure Shipbroking and Advanced Shipping & Trading, Falcon Navigation has paid $18.4m to Japan’s Meiji Shipping for the Onomich-built 50,100 dwt vessel. The price is slightly under the VesselsValue market value of $19m.

If confirmed, the deal will grow Falcon Navigation’s fleet to five MR2 product tankers in total. Athens-based Falcon was founded in 2000 and is led by Archontia Gerakis.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

1 Comment

  1. Avatar
    Steve, Kwon
    March 2, 2020 at 3:01 pm Reply

    Good deal with the valuable ship.

