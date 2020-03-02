Falcon swoops for Eagle Melbourne MR2
Greece’s Falcon Navigation has acquired 2011-built Japanese MR2 product tanker Eagle Melbourne, according to shipbrokers.
According to both Seasure Shipbroking and Advanced Shipping & Trading, Falcon Navigation has paid $18.4m to Japan’s Meiji Shipping for the Onomich-built 50,100 dwt vessel. The price is slightly under the VesselsValue market value of $19m.
If confirmed, the deal will grow Falcon Navigation’s fleet to five MR2 product tankers in total. Athens-based Falcon was founded in 2000 and is led by Archontia Gerakis.
1 Comment
Steve, KwonMarch 2, 2020 at 3:01 pm
Good deal with the valuable ship.