Five top names in shipmanagement discuss the future of the industry post-coronavirus

Today marks a shipmanagement special in the ongoing Maritime CEO Leader Series powered by Ocean Technologies Group featuring five of the most famous names within the sector.

The video starts out with Kuba Szymanski, secretary general of InterManager, who sets the scene by explaining how this current pandemic compares to previous crises faced by the shipmanagement industry over the past 20 years. This segment features an unexpected special guest star in the form of Sasza Chambers, aged 6.

Up next, moderator Sam Chambers asks Frank Coles, CEO of Wallem Group, what regulators have got wrong during the current pandemic, with Coles not holding back with his thoughts on the matter.

The middle section of the video sees Mark O’Neil, the president of Columbia Shipmanagement, tackle the question posed on what might be the ’new normal’ for ship operations in the coming year or two as we have to get used to operating with the coronavirus always in the background until a vaccine is found.

Graham Westgarth, CEO of the V.Group, is up next, tasked with asking what good can come out of this pandemic mess.

The video concludes in Singapore with Carl Schou, the CEO of Wilhelmsen Ship Management, who assesses whether demand for third party shipmanagement will grow as a result of the coronavirus.

Further shipmanagement specials are planned in the Maritime CEO Leader Series in the coming couple of months.

Launched last month, the Maritime CEO Leader Series has already built up a keen following. The full archive of interviews with many of the great and good in shipping can be accessed here.