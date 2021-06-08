Floatel International wins Gulf of Mexico contract with Chevron

Offshore accommodation platform operator Floatel International has been awarded a contract by Chevron to provide offshore accommodation services at the Anchor field development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The contract is for the 2016-built semisub vessel Floatel Triumph , which was also recently chosen by energy majors Shell and Ørsted for their operations in the Philippines and Taiwan respectively.

The contract provides Chevron with an option to establish the base charter period for either four or five months with an expected commencement of accommodation services in Q2 or Q3 2023.

Chevron has options to extend the charter after the firm period.